Arm amputation has allowed a dying patient with cancer to the girl to find love and get married (photos)
At the inhabitant of the British County Kent Shannon Lynch diagnosed with cancer when she was only 15 years old. Synovial sarcoma was formed in her elbow. The girl went through courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In March 2014, she had surgery. But three years later the tumor came back again. To stop the spread of cancer and prolong the life of Shannon for as long as possible, doctors suggested the amputation of her right hand. And the girl agreed. In August 2017, she cut off a limb. And in December of 2018 Shannon started to chat online with a friend of her brother Ashley. Eventually they met, and, according to изданиеMetro, it was mutual love at first sight.
However, three months after the beginning of their romance, the doctors announced that the cancer returned — this time hitting the lungs. And now, in the terminal form. Shannon left to live for less than a year.
Learning of this, the 18-year-old Ashley came to the house to Shannon hiding something behind his back. It was a box with a wedding ring. “He said he wants me to spend the rest of my life got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. I said, “Yes”, trying not to cry,” — said 21-year-old Shannon. She said that if I didn’t agree to the amputation of hands, I would’ve never met Ashley and would not be a bride. The operation has given her precious time.
On the wedding ceremony, the Briton was in a white dress and a wig as he has lost their own hair during treatment.
“My wedding is all for me… No matter how long I was with him until we are together — we are happy,” said the bride.
Now she is undergoing another course of chemotherapy in an attempt a little to extend their family life. They and Ashley are trying to get the best of the short time that was allotted to them. And try not to think about the future, enjoying the present.
