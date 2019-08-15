Armen Dzhigarkhanyan has had a difficult heart surgery
August 15, 2019
The famous actor Armen Jigarkhanyan, who was hospitalized in a Moscow clinic, underwent heart surgery. 83-year-old actor this morning made a difficult surgery. Reported by Mash. The actor was installed a pacemaker of new generation. The surgery went without complications, Armen Borisovich came to himself, he is conscious, but is still in serious condition. They say he has a serious form of arrhythmia.
