Armen Dzhigarkhanyan has had a difficult heart surgery

| August 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The famous actor Armen Jigarkhanyan, who was hospitalized in a Moscow clinic, underwent heart surgery. 83-year-old actor this morning made a difficult surgery. Reported by Mash. The actor was installed a pacemaker of new generation. The surgery went without complications, Armen Borisovich came to himself, he is conscious, but is still in serious condition. They say he has a serious form of arrhythmia.

