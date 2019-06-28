Armenia and Azerbaijan ‘humanitarian reasons’ switched prisoners (PHOTO)

Armenia and Azerbaijan with the mediation of the International Committee of the red cross (ICRC) on Friday exchanged detainees, reports TASS with sslkey the press service of the Yerevan mission of the red cross.

“The transfer took place on June 28 at the border near Ijevan. We are talking about the citizen of Armenia Zaven Karapetyan and the citizen of Azerbaijan Alvine Ibragimov,” – said the press service.

The press Secretary of the Armenian foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan told reporters that the return on Friday at the home of one of the citizen of Armenia and a citizen of Azerbaijan was organized as a charity event and is not a exchange by the principle “all for all”.

“Concerning Ibragimova has been applied a personal approach, based on humanitarian principle, because he had not committed serious crimes. Official Yerevan also took note of the release of the citizen of Armenia Karapetyan”, she said.