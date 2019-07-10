Armenia was left without electricity: what happened
In Armenia because of the accident disabled the Yerevan TPP and the fifth power unit of Hrazdan thermal power plant in Yerevan and in a number of areas there were serious shortages of electricity.
As reported by “Novosti-Armenia”, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avidan warned citizens about possible power outages throughout the country. According to him, the problem will try to solve up to seven o’clock in the evening.
It is reported that throughout Yerevan there are power outages. In many administrative districts of the capital occur voltage fluctuations, as well as disrupted water supply, do not operate the payment terminals and subway.
As previously reported “FACTS”, throughout the Sudan turned off the electricity. Large-scale power outages, local residents are experiencing with the beginning of the year — in January and February, the Sudan was completely disconnected.
