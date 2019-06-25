Armenian airlines ready to organize the transportation of passengers between Russia and Georgia (PHOTOS)

Three Armenian airlines ready to organize the transportation of passengers between Georgia and Russia, said the Advisor to Prime Minister on aviation Hakob Chagharyan in Facebook.

“Immediately after the publication of the decree of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin on termination of direct flights to Georgia from 8 July, I appealed to all the Armenian airlines to confirm their willingness and ability to participate in a United Armenian front in the passenger traffic of the Russian Federation – Georgia and back,” wrote Ciaran.

According to him, the airline “Armenia”, “Taron-Avia” and “Atlantis European Airways” “ready to participate in the settlement between the brotherly peoples of the crisis.” On the results of negotiations with the airlines reported to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Earlier it was reported that the ban of flights from Russia to Georgia and the moratorium on the sale of tours for passing in Tbilisi political protests forced more than 150 thousand Russians to refuse trips to this country. Carriers will have to return the passengers about 3 billion rubles.

The decision was made at the height of the summer season, that did not leave the operators time to restructure the route network. Also there is a risk that the tourists who have bought tickets, will refuse to fly to Georgia because of the negative information background.

Meanwhile over the weekend the volume of ticket sales decreased 3.2 times compared to the previous one. The National tourism administration (NTA) of Georgia stated that the suspension of tourist flow from Russia will affect the occupancy of hotels and their income: the Russians account for over 50% of all guests mini-hotels. Now, according to managers, tourists from Russia have begun to cancel reservation for June and subsequent months.

Hoteliers acknowledge that the tourism industry of Georgia struck a powerful blow. According to official data, in 2018 the Russian tourists left in Georgia 632 million euros from the EU – 279 million euros. Thus, damages from loss of tourist flow from Russia, Georgia must soon increase the number of tourists from the EU in 2,5 times.