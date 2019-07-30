Armie hammer sparked fierce controversy on the network due to video son
One seemingly innocent video can provoke a real scandal. In any case, Twitter users are already more than a day arguing about how to treat the video, posted armie hammer this weekend.
The youngest son of a star “Shooting” Ford is now two and a half years. At this age, children often chew on anything they can reach, even my father’s feet. And to see that Internet users were not ready. Hammer shared with subscribers of the video on Instagram and wrote: “It lasted for seven minutes.”
Some users expressed their outrage and condemned hammer and his wife Elizabeth chambers. “I want to unsee. Army need serious help. And his wife too”, “the Asteroid would fall to earth and kill us all after watching this video, All I can say is disgusting. Why didn’t he stop his son? Why I looked, although I was warned not to watch?”, — wrote the user.
Others defended the actor and tried to convey to the unhappy that in the video there is nothing shocking, but children at this age do stranger things. Wife army also had to leave a comment on this subject: “there were no seven minutes, five seconds maximum. I showed the video during a family broadcast because this stage of growing our son is full of funny moments. To publish a video in Instagram was not the best idea, but I can assure you that the welfare and safety of our children for us in the first place.”
