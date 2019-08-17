Armin van Buuren shared the secret of a strong relationship with his wife
Armin van Buuren emphasizes that with his wife they had a relationship even before he became world-renowned “party animal”. So, in interview to the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”, which airs weekdays at 6:30 on the channel “Ukraine”, a popular DJ and producer Armin van Buuren shared the secret of a strong relationship with his wife.
This year the Dutchman Armin van Buuren will celebrate the 10th anniversary of marriage with his wife Erica, so think about the present for your beloved.
“You have to think about. However, this is sure to be something special. Usually I like to give her surprises. For example, on her 40th birthday, which was a few months ago, gave watch,” admitted Armin van Buuren.
Have DJ a lot of fans around the world, but says he chose Erica because she was special.
“I think the most important thing that Erica and I are a team. We have a strong connection. Of course, we love each other and children – it is also a great responsibility. We have always had this special relationship, the more she knew me before I became a successful DJ and producer. And it’s an incredible feeling when you have such a relationship,” shared a DJ in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”.
Steam does not like to show their children – daughter Pannu and son Remy. But Armin is planning to record a track with them, where the kids singers.