Armored vehicles smashed to pieces: military exercise in Russia there was a resonant state of emergency (photo…

Armored vehicles smashed to pieces: military exercise in Russia there was a resonant state of emergency
September 22, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The teachings of the Russian defense Ministry of the Russian Federation in Orenburg region have crashed two fighting vehicles of a landing. They fell to the ground from a height of 1.5 kilometers.
The incident occurred during a routine release of equipment carried out with the aircraft IL-76 crews in BMD-2 was not.
According to preliminary data, the cause of the incident was the failure of the parachute systems.
Besides the machines, suffered five Marines who were hospitalized with fractures.
In a network there was video of the incident.
We will remind, earlier “FACTS” he wrote about another incident in military exercises in Russia, where the APC ran over two soldiers of Regardie.
