Arms scandal in Italy: Deputy Prime Minister Salvini said that the Ukrainians wanted to kill him
On Tuesday, July 16, the case of Italy seized the weapons, which is intended, apparently, for resale in the Donbass, bought quite a scandal. Interior Minister of Italy and Vice-Premier Matteo Salvini (pictured in the header) made a loud statement. His words are quoted by Mediaset.
“I emphasize, it was one of many threats to kill me, which I get daily. The secret service told me about the Ukrainian group, which is planning an attempt on my life. I’m glad that helped to find this Arsenal” — said Salvini.
“I think I did nothing wrong Ukrainians. And yet we have checked this information and it was not a maniacal myth. I don’t know any of the pronatsisty. I’m happy when I manage to arrest the pronatsisty, prokommunistov or even one of them”, — declared Vice-the Prime Minister of Italy.
Meanwhile, Italian news Agency ANSA reports that information about a group of Ukrainian nationalists who were allegedly preparing an attempt on Salvini, the security services received from a former KGB agent. The investigation was conducted jointly by the anti-terrorist unit Digos of Turin police and the Prosecutor’s office of Turin. However, they found no evidence that the planned attack on the interior Minister of Italy. Under the supervision of the law enforcement authorities of Turin, were in connection with this information five Italians, which are closely related to Azov battalion, says ANSA.
Mediaset also reports that in the case of seized the Arsenal there is another suspect. This is the man from Bologna and 60-year-old man, whom he had met at the international fair in nürnberg (Germany) Fabio del Bergolo arrested July 15. It had the police found weapons and Nazi symbols. People from Bologna allegedly gave Fabio the contacts of people in the Donbass, who wanted to buy a missile of class “air-air”. Del Bergolo wanted to get it for 470 thousand Euro. While the name of the broker is not called.
It seems that Matteo Salvini decided to use the case of the weapons seized, in order to distract the attention of Italian and European public from the scandal, in which he appeared as the leader of the “League”. As already reported “FACTS” published the audio recording of a secret meeting in a Moscow hotel “Metropol” the nearest assistant Salvini Gianluca Savoini with three Russians. The parties discussed the cunning scheme of a secret financing of the “League” by the Kremlin with the help of a major transaction for the sale of Russian petroleum products of the Italian company.
Matteo Salvini and Gianluca Savoini on red square in Moscow in the autumn of 2018
Salvini categorically denies allegations that “League” received money from Moscow. However, the Italian office of public Prosecutor was engaged in investigation of this scandalous business. Monday, July 15, Savoini was summoned for questioning but refused to testify.
July 16 in the Italian media published the name of the second of the Italian, who was present at the secret negotiations in the Metropole. This lawyer Gianluca Meranda. It is also wanted for questioning in Prosecutor’s office.
Savoini said recently that the European Union will collapse in the near future
The scandal with the oil deal was very loud. Sunday, July 14, Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte was quick to distance itself from Savoini. He said that personally, with this señor is not familiar. Apparently it took after the Italian media reported that the right hand of Deputy Prime Minister Salvini Gianluca Savoini were present on 4 July at a gala dinner, which the Italian government gave in honour of the visit of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Assistants Conte emphasize that Savoini wasn’t specifically invited to the Banquet. Most likely, he was there because a couple of hours before lunch, took part in the Russian-Italian forum.
