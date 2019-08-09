Arms thicker than a woman’s legs: mistress Pavel Rozenko published a provocative photo with him
One of the most extraordinary pairs of Ukrainian show-business is a leading New channel of Elena-Cristina Swan and Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko has continued to surprise the Ukrainians. Writes about this Clutch.
Recently, the star of “Speculators in Networks” published a series of photos from a holiday in Batumi, which better should have left for personal archive. Fans were in disbelief after seeing the provocative pictures.
Quite unusual to see a Swan sitting on the back Rozenko with widely divorced feet. In this body of official girl laid stones.
“When at 6:00 in the morning on the beach, obaldia look, even the seagulls. However, good morning, friends!” — signed photo of the host.
Users surprised photos what they did not hesitate to speak up in the comments.
“He has arms thicker than your legs, you need a tad to dial!”, “I thought Your partner’s nails painted?”, “Have your cholovika NGT nackrosen? I Chi schos not pobachiv in the photo?”, — readers write.
Also followers praised Christina and her wit: “Christina! I had always thought, for someone You like…), In this photo you look like Mylene Farmer in his youth”, “W camkii well done, Bravo”.
The General impression from the pictures handed over one of the wearer under the name alena_love4119
The newspaper reminds that slim red-haired beast Elena-Cristina Swan was able to win the heart of married policy, and even forced him to lose a few sizes. After the man had divorced the official wife, the lovers finally came out of hiding and published his novel.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Elena-Cristina Swan has become a victim of fraud. TV star found on the network unusual announcement of the sale of her autograph. On one of the popular sites some Artem put up for sale the autograph of a Swan attached to her underwear — red lace panties. For all this starry goodness he was trying to rescue 20 thousand hryvnias.
