Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton had a nice pose at the premiere of “Terminator”
November 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The main characters of the film — Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, visited the Premier of the film held at the Four Seasons hotel Los Angeles in Beverly hills.
This time the star of “Terminator” shone on the track together. 63-year-old Linda wore a short floral dress, combined with boots-bottomtime heels. Linda hair combed to one side, and on the face caused quite light makeup.
72-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger was in a blue t-shirt, Polo, jacket, pants and black crocodile espadrilles. Before the cameras, they posed in each other’s arms and wide smiles on their faces.
And yesterday, we saw Linda Hamilton, along with actress Mackenzie Davina premiere at the ArcLight Hollywood. The stars battled in a game – throwing axes.