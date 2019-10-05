Arnold Schwarzenegger congratulated the illegitimate son happy birthday
72-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger in Twitter account wished a happy birthday to his son Joseph Baena born out of wedlock from one of the former housekeepers of the actor. The young man was 22 years old in less than a week after the 22nd anniversary celebrated another Schwarzenegger son, Christopher, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
“Happy birthday, Joseph! It was great to see how this is the year you finish College and follow my dream. You are a fantastic son, and I can’t wait for our next workout. I love you,” wrote the proud father, published several joint photographs with Joseph.
Joseph and Arnie wasn’t always such a close relationship. That in addition to the four children from his wife Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger has another son, became known only in 2011. Then former California Governor confirmed that he is the father of 10-year-old boy, born of Mildred Baena — the woman who worked in the Schwarzenegger home for 20 years. Just a few days before the publication of this news Shriver and Schwarzenegger announced their separation.