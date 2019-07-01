Arnold Schwarzenegger took part in the campaign of electric cars

Arnold Schwarzenegger took part in the campaign “Kicking Gas” (“gas”).

Арнольд Шварценеггера принял участие в рекламной кампании электрокаров

In the Internet appeared the video, whose main character was Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of Manager of a car dealership electric cars Howard Kleiner, and absolutely categorically opposed to its products.

Howard — desperate lover not environmentally friendly muscle cars and oversized SUVs.

The first couple, by the way, just realized what’s the catch, but tried to play along with the actor. Other not recognized in the Manager of Kleiner, and then in supervisor Harry “star” of Prancer.

A promo video was produced for non-profit organizations Veloz involved in the development of public interest in electric mobility. Despite the fact that Arnie was a fan of big cars, it strongly supports electrification.

