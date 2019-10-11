Around Nobel prize for literature sparked a huge scandal
The identity of one of the Nobel prize for literature in 2019, the Austrian writer Peter Handke called toxic because of the support of the Serbs during the Yugoslav war of the 1990-ies and proximity to their former leader Slobodan Milosevic.
It is known that Handke denied the massacre in Serbia in Srebrenica and compared the fate of Serbia with the fate of the Jews during the Holocaust, writes Bi-bi-si.
The Minister of foreign Affairs of Albania, Gent Chuck wrote on Twitter that the award is shameful and was awarded the “denier of the genocide.”
“I never thought that I would feel nauseous because of the Nobel prize”, — wrote the Prime Minister of Albania EDI Rama on Twitter.
According to the President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci, “the decision of the Nobel prize has brought great pain to countless victims.”
In 1999, British writer Salman Rushdie called him a winner of the international moron of the year for “a series of passionate justification for the genocidal regime of Slobodan Milosevic”. After the announcement of the victory Handke, Rushdie said: “I have nothing to add today, but I stick to what is written then.”
In addition, dozens of angry comments continue to appear in the official Twitter of the Nobel prize, under the poll “have you Read any books in Nobel laureate 2019 by Peter Handke?”, writes “Telegraph”.
The Swedish Academy said that Handke was recognized for “influential work, which with the help of linguistic ingenuity explored the periphery and specifics of the human experience.”
