Around the film about Nachalovo, a new scandal erupted: what is the reason (photo)
In Russia began shooting a feature film about the singer Yulia Nachalova, who died in March this year from sepsis. A biographical picture takes the First channel.
This was accidentally let it slip on his page in Instagram the star of the show “Univer” Alexey Gavrilov. He published a photo from the set and reported that plays the second husband of Nachalovo, player Yevgeny Aldonin. After a while Gavrilov deleted the post and the pictures, because the contract forbids disclosing information about the film.
The role of the singer went to the actress Marina Orlova. She showed how she applied make-up “under Nachalova”.
Parents of the singer crew was asked to refrain from comment. They say they approved the script and don’t mind filming.
The singer’s family gave the filmmakers personal belongings of Nachalovo: stage outfits, casual wear, jewelry.
The father of the daughter of Nachalovo the player Yevgeny Aldonin left behind from the shooting process. He says about the film he knows nothing, to it nobody addressed and were not consulted.
“Yeah, I’ve seen photos from filming, but no one in my met, were not consulted. I have no relation to this film, my opinion was never asked”, said Aldonin.
“The film will be very concentrated, intense. This meter full and wide format, not a series of 15 episodes. The name, as it was stated — “I’ll be nearby,” — said the writer and producer Andrey Zagorsky.
The film will show the life of Julia from a little provincial girl from Voronezh, won the national competition, and to our time. Singer in adolescence plays Anastasia Godunov — illegitimate daughter of Eugene Osina, who recently died of alcoholism. One of the roles will play a famous actress Valentina Talyzina.
“I can only say one thing: parents were not given the rights to use the content and the name of their daughter in this film. The initiators of this filming called one day with this idea, but we did not support, like the idea of the tribute offered by the same people”, — said Isaeva. It seems that now native Nachalovo and the filmmakers were able to agree. Other reviews loved the singer is not followed.
We will remind, Yulia Nachalova was buried in Moscow on Troekurov cemetery, her death saw a lot of mystical signs.
