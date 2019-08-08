Around the house the ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Atambayev has razvernulas a real battle involving nearly…
Thursday, August 8, in Kyrgyzstan, supporters of the former President of the country Almazbek Atambayev took to the streets in protest against the actions of the security forces. To the perpetual action of people called personally Atambayev. First, the rally started in Bishkek, but from there moved to the village of Koy-Tash, where is the house of the former head of state. It happened after his supporters found out that the security forces again stormed the residence of the state.
As already reported “FACTS”, the evening of 7 August arrived from Bishkek special forces broke into the home of the former President. Over it hovered three helicopters. The shooting started.
The state national security Committee of Kyrgyzstan has officially confirmed that a special operation on detention of the state. In the statement it was stressed that special forces soldiers use only rubber bullets.
Then there were reports that the state detained and took away in an unknown direction. However, after some time, his representatives have denied this information. Soon, he Atambaev went to the yard of his house and said that he managed to avoid arrest.
After that, the security forces launched a second assault. A part of special forces blocked the road leading to the house of the former President to stop his supporters to come to the aid of the European Union.
However, the second assault ended in complete failure. Around midnight, security forces retreated. Six commandos were taken hostage in the house Atambayev. It was also reported dozens of wounded and injured, including from the security forces. By morning confirmed reports that one of the SWAT officers died from his injuries.
The President of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbekov Sooronbai hastily returned from foreign travel to Bishkek. He accused Almazbek Atambayev in violation of the Constitution and called an emergency meeting of the security Council of the Republic. Jeenbekov says that his predecessor had “stiff armed resistance” during the arrest and had “violated the Constitution and the laws.” He reminded that Kyrgyzstan is a state of law whose duty is to ensure strict compliance with the requirements of the law for all citizens. The head of state called for urgent measures to preserve peace and security in the country. President Zheenbekov also said that Atambayev’s status changed from witness to accused in the Commission of a serious crime after the events in the village of Koi-Tash.
Atambaev, for his part, made a statement in which he admitted that he used firearms to protect themselves and their supporters. He said that the others in his house during the two storms was unarmed. The former President urged the current government to renounce the use of force. “You shoot at your people!” — said Atambayev.
Chairman of the State Committee for national security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan Orozbek Orumbaev regretted that did not allow special forces soldiers to open fire during the operation to arrest former President Almazbek Atambayev. He stated this at the extraordinary session of the Parliament of the Republic.
“Atambayev did not obey the lawful demands and took refuge in a special fortified my home. This is not a home, a fortress, a bunker… His supporters put up armed resistance with the use of firearms, stones and other objects like rebars. Honestly, I regret that I did not give permission to fire,” said Orumbaev. He expressed his willingness to resign, but the President refused to release him from his post.
According to Oumaima, the security forces are not expected Atambayev will provide resistance. Special forces were sent in Koi-Tash not to conduct combat operations, and to drive policy on interrogation at the interior Ministry.
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Muhammedally Abylgaziev stated that Atambayev their actions “have put themselves outside the law.” “People are anxiously watching the situation in the village of Koy-Tash, where people, by their actions put themselves outside the law, has shown a willingness to go even to murder to protect their personal interests,” — said the head of government.
At the moment the third storming home Atambayev continues. It has reported 80 injured. Again heard the shots. SWAT uses smoke bombs and water cannons. Using a battering RAM through the fence.
The crowd that came from Bishkek, swept away the police cordon and broke into the house. It is not less than 500 people. Which are very aggressive.
In connection with the situation in Kyrgyzstan was postponed the meeting of heads of governments of the EEU. It was to be held on August 8-9. Until the new terms are not called.
Almazbek Atambayev served as President from December 2011 through November 2017. Before that about two years was Prime Minister.
At the end of June 2019, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Atambayev was deprived of the immunity granted to him under applicable law as a former head of state. This was done after the Prosecutor General’s office of Kyrgyzstan has supported some of the charges brought against Atambayev’s deputies.
They claim that the former President is involved in corruption in modernization of the Bishkek TPP, illegal transformation of land release on fake medical certificates of criminal authority Aziz batukaeva, the usurpation of power and other illegal actions.
The interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan has opened six criminal cases on the facts of the unsuccessful assault of the residence Atambayev on 7 August. Proceedings are initiated under article “hooliganism”, “murder”, “attempted murder” and “kidnapping”. The Parliament is discussing the issue of introducing in Kyrgyzstan a state of emergency.
The West has so far refrained from comment. In Russia, too, n hurry with the assessment of the events in Bishkek. His opinion is expressed expert, researcher, Center for the study of Central Asia and Caucasus Institute of Oriental studies of the RAS, Stanislav Pritchin. “Jeenbekov decided to intercept, get rid of the political tutelage from his mentor and started his own line that led to this conflict, which has already moved into the hard phase,” he said.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter