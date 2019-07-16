Arrested dozens of people in new York protested against the actions of ICE and Amazon. PHOTO
A group of demonstrators standing against the raids of Immigration and customs service (ICE), on Monday evening, stopped traffic in Midtown Manhattan, which led to mass arrests, writes NBC New York.
Protesters held placards in the middle of West 42nd street and Fifth Avenue, demanding the immediate closure of centres for illegal immigrants.
The demonstrators stopped traffic on Fifth Avenue, about 20 blocks from Central Park.
To ease the congestion at rush hour, the police began to redirect cars from the West 47th street. Traffic on West 42nd street to a complete halt between Sixth Avenue and Madison Avenue.
The protest, which began about 5:30 PM, was not sanctioned by the NYPD. Some Protestants sat in the middle of the road.
Police arrested about 40 participants, according to Jennifer van Dyck, one of the organizers of the event. Even when the officers began to take people, putting handcuffs on them, many of the protesters continued to sit on the road and sing.
After about half an hour some buses got stuck on Fifth Avenue, was able to drive past the protesters blocked the intersection, when the road became a little bit looser.
After the arrest of van Dyck thanked the NYPD for what they showed respect and professionalism.
For the organization of the protest meets the new York division of the group Rise and Resist, an organization which was formed after the presidential election Donald trump in 2016. Members of the group say they are “determined to resist any government actions that threaten democracy, equality and our civil liberties”.
Meanwhile, Storyful reports that protesters also protested against the online retailer Amazon and its relationships with the agents of ICE. The protest was one of several across the country before the Prime Day, annual sales of Amazon.
Activists have criticized Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon cloud computing, because the servers used to host Palantir, the company’s data mining in Silicon valley, which provides information support for ICE.