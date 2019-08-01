Arrested Lynk & Co 01 was found in Italy
It is expected that Chinese automaker Lynk & Co will not release your SUV 01 in Europe until 2020.
However, one of Carscoops readers have discovered the prototype undergoing testing in Italy. According to him, this instance Lynk & Co 01 was parked at lake Garda. The SUV was similar to the model that is currently sold in China, but the exterior was distinguished by all kinds of sensors and cameras.
In particular, the pair of sensors are located on both sides of the front bumper, and the third sensor or camera in the center of the front panel. At the rear there are two additional sensor embedded on the sides of the bumper, while the rooftop features a great design that support some kind of sensor or camera unit. If you look closely at the device, you notice that it says “SICK”.
A little research shows that this inscription hides the name of the German company which is a manufacturer of various sensors and sensor solutions for Autonomous vehicles. Therefore, it is likely that Lynk & Co is testing a set of Autonomous functions that 01 can run when it will arrive in Europe and other foreign markets.
The model Lynk & Co 01 in China available with two turbo petrol engines and a Volvo. The first of them is a 1.5-liter three-cylinder with 147 HP and the second is 2.0-liter with 187 HP While it is unknown what powertrain will be available in other markets.