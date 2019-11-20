Arrested the authors of the controversial video, which provoked the resignation of the government of Austria
Wednesday, 20 November, the Prosecutor’s office of Austria announced the arrest of three persons, who are directly related to the political crisis that engulfed the country in may this year and is still ongoing. The arrests and searches took place the day before. The Prosecutor’s office refused to provide the details of this case and even name the names of those who were in custody.
As already reported “FACTS” at the end of may the German edition published on their websites a video made during a meeting of leaders of the Austrian freedom party (fpö) Heinz-Christian strache and Johann Gudenus with a young woman, who disguised herself as a business lady from Russia. At the time of publication live Mr strache was Vice Chancellor of Austria. A record was made before the parliamentary elections, which led APS to the Federal government.
The participants of the meeting held in a Villa on the island of Ibiza, openly discussed the possibility of generous funding from the Russians campaign APS in exchange for giving her consequence in profitable contracts. Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz immediately after the appearance of the controversial video has announced the dissolution of the coalition. The President of Austria, Alexander van der Bellen accepted the resignation of the government and called early elections. They took place on September 29. Again won by Sebastian Kurz, however, she failed to obtain the Parliament’s absolute majority. The Federal government is not formed to this day. Kurtz talks about the creation of a coalition with the green Party. The MTA has lost 10 per cent of the votes because of the scandal, but still finished third.
After the government of Kurtz was dissolved, suddenly it became clear that strache and Gudenus met in Ibiza not with a Russian business lady Alyona Makarova, and… the Bosnian student who played her role. All this gave the provocation, a lawyer from Vienna Ramin of Marfori. He paid the student for her services to 7 thousand euros a day. Considering renting a Villa in Ibiza, the installation of cameras and recording equipment to him, this idea was a cost of 380 thousand euros.
Even then was not entirely clear the purpose of Mihara. Now, according to Austrian media, the Prosecutor’s office believes he was trying to blackmail strache and Gudenus. And when they refused to comply with his demands, handed the video to the German editions. However, officially this version is not supported. Also it is not known whether there is Mirfakhraei among those arrested.
