Arrive in Europe’s most powerful Maserati Levante
Maserati Levante version of the Trophy and GTS with a 580 and 530 HP arrives on the home market.
The most powerful crossover Maserati Levante comes on the Italian market in versions of the Trophy and GTS. Two engine developing 580 HP and 530, respectively, and over 700 Nm of torque. Fully upgraded 3.8-liter V8 received new valves, new turbine, new pistons and rods and also a brand new shaft and electronics.
Levante V8, as the younger members of the family, equipped with pneumatic suspension, allows you to adjust the car’s height at 4 different levels (off-road, standard, sport, race). In the latter case, it is possible to access the functions of run control, which propels the car from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds and to 300 km/h top speed. Very interesting figures, given the car’s weight, which exceeds 2 000 kg.
The Corsa mode is available in version Trophy, among other things, changes the steering response and transmission becomes more abrupt and fast, reducing the switching time of 230 milliseconds to 150.
The result is a car that knows how to deal with their weight even without all-wheel drive, and is able to assist the driver using EVC, improved management, a prediction algorithm is able to calibrate and adjust based on data-defined rotation and rate of acceleration.
Given that the SUV is actually a part of everyday life, and Maserati Levante of its kind, not unique, but thanks to an enviable design and forethought, he has an enviable personality. All of this “painting” is accompanied by a thunderous roar that pleases You every time You fully press the gas pedal. Prices start from 139 000 euros for the GTS and reach 160 000 euros.