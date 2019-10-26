Arrogant neighbors who have decided by all means to extend their housing: not enough space – completed!

| October 26, 2019 | News | No Comments

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Housing lacks of almost everything, that’s why people start to become impudent and expand in all possible planes: up, sideways… Yes anywhere, if only the place was bigger! And sometimes it reaches the point of absurdity. Just look at it!

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

This is dostroy!

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Huge balcony left

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Higher, higher!

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Almost ready!

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

The kiosk turned into a castle

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Beauty

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

So cherdachok

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Square meters will not be superfluous

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

More balconies!

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Nice to live not forbid

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

And more and more and more…

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Great plan, neighbors…

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Some faggots came

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

This is the same!

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

The place is still there!

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Dilate, gentlemen!

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Enthusiastic builders

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Perfect

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Was a garage and was…

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Even so build

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

And not fall?

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

The dream castle has come true

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

balcony overgrown

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Anthill

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Even the cat is not offended!

Наглые соседи, решившие всеми силами расширить свое жилье: не хватает места – достроим!

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr