‘Arrogant sociopath that threatens the country’: what is said about trump scandalous book of his niece
The niece of Donald trump, Mary trump, criticized the President in his forthcoming book, accusing him that he is a “sociopath,” and arguing that “the arrogance and deliberate ignorance” trump threaten the country, says CNN.
The book of Mary trump “Too much is never enough: how my family created the most dangerous men in the world,” accuses father of Donald trump in creating the toxic family dynamics that best explains how the President operates today. Mary trump, whose father, Freddy trump, has died after a battle with alcoholism, says she could not “keep silent any longer”.
“Donald, following the instructions of my grandfather and with the complicity, by silence and inaction of their brothers and sisters who destroyed my father. I can’t let him destroy my country,” wrote Mary trump in the book, a copy of which was obtained by CNN.
Mary trump says that part of the book is based on her own memories and some of the dialogues she reconstructed in parts, based on what she told family members and other people, as well as on legal documents, Bank statements, tax returns and other documents.
The book of Mary trump — the second in all the months of history, casting a shadow on the image of the President, as the book of the former national security adviser John Bolton, has caused an unsuccessful legal campaign to stop the publication. The book of Mary trump does not contain explosive charges trump because of his work in the oval office, such as at Bolton, but adds details to the portrait of how trump became a self-proclaimed real estate Mogul and celebrity in the media, and then announced his candidacy for the presidency, mainly due to financial investments and the support of his father.
Deputy press Secretary of the White house Sarah Matthews said that the book “is clearly responsible for their own financial interests of the author”.
“President trump held this post for over three years, working on behalf of the American people — why talk about this now? The President describes a warm relationship he had with his father, and said that his father was very kind to him. The father was loving and not at all hard for him as a child,” said Matthews.
The book comes at a difficult time of the presidency of the tramp when he is struggling to contain the pandemic in the fashion industry, and heads the country suffering from systemic racism. He also lags behind his rival Democrat Joe Biden in recent polls.
Mary trump, licensed clinical psychologist, offers his view on the actions of trump at the White house. She accuses him of “a clear manifestation of sociopathic disregard for human life” during a pandemic coronavirus — and also tells how throughout business career trump is dealing with his father’s struggle with alcoholism, dysfunctional relationships, problems in the family. She writes that trump’s father, Fred trump, “killed his eldest son”, Freddy trump, father of Mary and brother of the President.
“The only reason Donald escaped the same fate, is that his personality served the plan of his father. That’s what sociopaths do: they use others for their own goals ruthlessly and efficiently, with no tolerance of dissent or resistance,” writes Mary trump.
She in detail tells about how she sees trump, comparing it with a three year old child, saying that he “knows that he’s never been in love,” and arguing that “trump’s ego is a fragile thing to maintain every moment because he deep down knows that is nothing to what is trying to be.”
She claimed that trump even paid someone to him passed the entrance exams at the University of Pennsylvania. Trump “was worried about his GPA, which was far from the top scores of other students, would negate his effort to obtain recognition.”
Mary writes that he chose “a smart child with good reputation in the exams that he passed over he SAT,” adding that the test was reimbursed for this effort.
“Donald, who has always lacked the funds paid to his friend,” writes Mary trump.
Initially, trump went to Fordham University in new York, and then moved to the University of Penn Wharton.
Mathews said in his statement that the assertion that the exams were “absurd” and “completely false.”
“It may be useful to have a close family member in court”
Mary trump says that at first she did not perceive the candidacy of his uncle seriously and didn’t think Donald trump is also acting seriously.
“He’s a clown, said my aunt Maryann during one of our regular Lunches. — This will never happen,” wrote Mary trump.
During the campaign, Mary trump said that her aunt, a former Federal judge Maryanne trump Barry, accused of Donald trump to use the death of Freddie trump “for political purposes” in solving the problems with opioids.
Mary trump also claims that Donald trump helped his sister to an open place in the U.S. district court for the district of new Jersey through his friend and lawyer Roy Cohn.
“Maryann thought it would be great, and Donald thought it would be helpful to have a close relative in state court, where he planned to conduct big business,’ she writes. Con called to the Prosecutor-General ed Mizu, and Maryann was appointed in September and confirmed in October.”
Mary trump also said in the book that her aunt Marianne insisted that she deserved the place itself.
CNN asked the representatives of trump Barry for comments. As the newspaper notes, trump Barry has not made a decision on any matter directly connected with the organization of the trump or her family. After service in the district court in 1999, President bill Clinton promoted her to the Federal court of appeal. In 2018, the judiciary conducted an investigation, not whether she violated rules of behavior of judges related to financial operations in the 1980-ies and 1990-ies. She retired in 2019, ending the investigation before it came to any conclusions.
“To undermine the enemy”
Niece trump describes what, in her words, is a psychological impact that Fred trump, father of the President, had over their children, especially Freddie and Donald. She writes that lie in order to please and appease their father was a “way of life” and Donald, in fact, watched as his older brother Fred was unable to adapt and become a favorite son of his father.
Freddie made a short and stormy career as a pilot for TWA in the early 1960’s, shortly before the birth of Mary. This happened after Freddie left the company, trump and became heir to the family business. Mary writes that Fred considered the decision of his son to leave, Trump Management, to become a pilot, as a “betrayal, and he wasn’t going to let his eldest son to forget about it.”
Says Mary trump, serious relationship Freddie with their father opened up the possibility that Donald saw and took advantage of it.
“Did Donald basic idea or not, Fred realized: the family, as in life, there could be only one winner; everyone else had to lose,” she writes.
The turbulent relationship that she describes between Fred and Freddy trump seems to repeat the story about how Donald, the younger brother of Freddie, expecting eternal loyalty from others, and sought control over the lives and decisions of these people.
Freddie, writes Mary told his friends about the “constant abuse”, which he received from his father after he became a pilot.
“Donald, could not understand the origin of the contempt father to Freddie and his decision to become a professional pilot, but he had the unerring instinct of the ox — to find the most effective way to undermine the enemy,” writes Mary trump.
She also traced some aspects of the current behavior of Donald trump in his childhood.
“Donald started to realize that there was nothing he could do wrong, so he stopped trying to do something “right”. He became bolder and more aggressive, because it is rarely challenged or held accountable the only person in the world that mattered was his father,” writes Mary.
Mary trump has described the death of his father from a heart attack at the age of 42 years as a sad episode which illustrated the dysfunctional family dynamics of her grandfather and uncle. Despite long-standing financial ties to nearby hospitals, including the whole wing, named after trump’s family in the hospital Jamaica Hospital, no one offered medical assistance to her father, who suffered from alcoholism and heart disease in a few weeks in their family home.
“One phone call would ensure the best treatment for their son in any institution. No phone call was,” she writes.
“The master of the universe”
Mary trump talks about how the President has taken a known position in real estate in new York, mainly due to financial and backroom support Fred trump, who, according to her, was necessary to compensate for deficiencies Donald.
At the same time she talks about the apparent disinterest trump as her father, treating his depression and alcoholism, which she describes as partly caused by the decision of her grandfather to do Donald is Freddie with his right hand and successor.
Mary trump mentions the support that Donald has received from his father, as critical to his efforts to create a brand for yourself as a “master of the universe” with supernatural powers in the business.
“His consolation in the image of this image, along with the father’s favor and material security, which provided him the wealth his father gave him undeserved confidence that he’ll be able to accomplish what even the beginning was a charade to sell yourself not just as a rich playboy, and as a brilliant self-made businessman, she writes. During those first years, this expensive undertaking was a secret joy and passion of my grandfather”.
As she tracks the growth of Donald in the company of his father, it also identifies some of the origins of his current behavior, whether it is dishonesty or a lack of empathy. It refers to a lawyer Cohn, who worked in the Committee of Senator Joseph McCarthy investigating alleged Communist activities in the United States.
“Fred also encouraged Donald to attract people like Kon, because later it will be close to authoritarian leaders such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong UN, or anyone else, willing to flatter and power for its enrichment,” she writes.
According to her, Mary trump believed that the father trump helped to create what became President, creating a false impression about success, supporting a failed attempt.
“Donald was my grandfather what is a boundary wall for Donald: a vanity project funded by more worthy lessons,” she writes.
The battle for the will of Fred trump
Mary trump said that she had been deprived of a share in the will of his grandfather Fred as a result of the death of her father, which caused a long legal process. She writes that Robert trump, her uncle and younger brother of Donald trump, explained to her that she was excluded because her father died of alcoholism and was not going to inherit the share of the state. Grandfather also hates her mother, Mary trump.
Because of these disputes Mary trump and her brother sued the family trump, reaching a settlement that included a confidentiality agreement signed in the process of working on the book.
Mary trump also accused Donald trump in an attempt to “steal huge amounts of money from his brothers and sisters” secretly trying to change the will of his ailing father to bring his brothers and sisters from the zone of control of the family fortune.
According to the book, after Maryanne trump Barry and her husband talked to the lawyer, the Testament of the Patriarch of the family trump was rewritten so that four brothers, including Donald had power over property and receive equal amounts.
“A few years later, Marianne said, “We would be penniless. Elizabeth would ask for alms on a street corner. We would have to ask Donald if we wanted a Cup of coffee.” It was “pure luck” that they stopped the scheme,” writes Mary trump.
The book also provides other colorful observations of family dynamics trump, such as Christmas gifts that she received from the Donald and Ivana. Mary writes that once gave her three packages of underwear from Bloomingdales. In another year she gave clearly perederina a basket of crackers, sardines, and salami — with prints on cellophane tape, which was the Bank with caviar.
The legal battle over the publication of the book
The book of Mary trump will be published by Simon & Schuster on July 14, two weeks earlier, on strong demand after the court hearing about its release. According to the court, the publisher has printed 75,000 copies of the book.
After the book was published last month, the younger brother of the President Robert trump sued to block its publication. Robert trump for a short time won an injunction against Mary trump and publishers in the Supreme court of the state of new York, but the appellate court reversed the temporary restraining order against the publisher the next day.
In relation to Mary trump is still in effect a restraining order, so she can’t comment on the book publicly.
Her press Secretary Chris Bastardi said: “the Fact that the current President tries to bind hand and foot of a private citizen, is only the latest in a series of his disturbing actions.”
