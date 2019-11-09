Arsen Mirzoyan and leader of the band “SKY” presented a joint track
Ukrainian musicians Arsen Mirzoyan and leader of the band “SKY” Oleg Sobchuk resorted to creative experiment, which resulted in a joint track “Graskova weapon”.
The idea to sing a duet came to Mirzoyan during the performance, Ladies Night, in which artists play together. In those days he wrote the words and music to “Graskova weapon”, but the Duo lacked even one real rocker. According to Arsene, this track is an illustration of friendship with Oleg.
Arsen Mirzoyan feat Oleg Sobchuk — Graskova weapon
“Meaning is in the song, and everyone can draw their own conclusions”, — laconically commented Mirzoyan new job.
However, the history of the track reminded another fact in the life of the artist: he likes to paint, so the cover to the song “Graskova weapon” singer painted himself.