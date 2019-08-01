Arsen Mirzoyan lost a lot of weight during the filming of the new video
The contractor made a video for the track “Neznaya”.
Singer Arsen Mirzoyan, who celebrated a birthday in the mountain river, have completed work on their new music video for the track “Neznaya” from the album “Great”.
As the artist admitted, these shots were the most difficult in his life, they took place under extremely stressful circumstances. Arsene spent 10 hours in the suit at the coal storage, where lost two pounds and drank six liters of water.
The location was a fire truck that constantly created a cooling shower but the photographer who worked on the set, to avoid thermal shock failed.
As noted Mirzoyan, the film crew headed by Director Oleg Borschevsky went to a dangerous condition to create the most realistic effect of being on another planet.
The premiere of the video for the track “Neznaya” already scheduled for September and the release of the album “Great” – on Nov. In support of the last the artist will give a concert in the Palace “Ukraine” on November 26.