Arsen Mirzoyan released their weapons (video)
Popular Ukrainian singer Arsen Mirzoyan, who previously wrote a song for the beloved Tony Matvienko, submitted a new track. He released a joint with Oleg Sobchaka the song “Graskova weapon”, which will be included in fifth Studio album, “Great”.
The idea of the experiment came to Mirzoyan during the performance, Ladies Night in which the artists played together. Then was written the words and music, only for the Duo there was no one real rocker. According to Arsene, this track is the illustration of their friendship with Oleg.
“The content — the song, the conclusions one will make your “, — laconically commented Mirzoyan new job. However, the history of the track reminded of another fact in the life of the artist: he likes to paint. And the cover to the song “Graskova weapon” written with his own hand.
. Now it is engaged in the promotion of his work in Mexico, visiting a TV show.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter