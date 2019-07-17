Arsenal — Bayern Munich: where to watch match of the International Champions Cup
In the night from 17 to 18 July in Carson (California, USA) at the stadium “Stubhub Center”, able to accommodate 27 thousand spectators, will host the match in the International Champions Cup (MCC) between Arsenal London and Bayern Munich. Kick — off 06:00 on the Kiev time.
This is the sixth in a friendly tournament involving the best clubs of Europe, held in the summer on the fields of Europe, North America and Asia. Matches involving European teams cause a huge interest among overseas audiences. For example, the attendance record of the match MCC was established in 2014 in the game between real Madrid and the English “Manchester United”, which was visited in the American Ann arbor more than 109 million viewers.
Last year at the end of the competition, which attracted 18 teams from England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Portugal, the best in the PivotTable was the London “Tottenham”.
In this tournament involves 11 European clubs from England (Arsenal, “Manchester United”, “Tottenham Hotspur”), Italy (Juventus, inter, Milan, Fiorentina), Spain (real Madrid, Atletico Madrid), Germany (Bayern Munich) and Portugal (Benfica), as well as one of the most titled teams of Mexico “Guadalajara”. Kicked off in the night from 16 to 17 July Kyiv time Tuesday, us BRIDGEVIEW, where the Italian “Fiorentina” beat “Guadalajara” — 2:1 (Simeon, 27, Sottile, 52 — lópez, 25). In the 36th minute, Pulido (“Guadalajara”) missed a penalty.
The word “Arsenal” and “Bavaria” two years ago, met in the framework of the MCC, and then the wards more Arsene Wenger beat Bayern, which is headed by Carlo Ancelotti, in a series of a penalty (according to tournament rules, in case of a tie the winner is determined in the post-match lottery).
The international Champions Cup
July 18 (Wednesday)
“Arsenal” — “Bavaria” 06:00 “Match-TV”, “Setanta Sport”
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter