Arsenal have been in protracted crisis: they can’t win on the road in the Premier League now 195 day
Mikel Arteta
Today the match Manchester city – Burnley’s calendar closes the 30th round of the English Premier League.
Of games played, you can mark just the third loss of points in the season, Liverpool in the Liverpool Derby against Everton was a draw – 0:0, as well as the loss of “Arsenal” in the resort town of Brighton club – 1:2.
For the “gunners” this is the second defeat for the past week. Recall, 17 June, missed the match of the 28th round of the Londoners were defeated at Manchester city – 3:0.
Note that the peak of the Arsenal was delayed – for 195 days, the team from North London can not win the EPL matches away from home. The last time the gunners won the Premier League away 9 Dec 2019, when the wards of the then Freddie Ljungberg beat “West ham” Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko 3:1.
After his appointment on 19 December last year, Mikel Arteta the main trainer of “Arsenal”, a team under the leadership of the Spanish specialist played 6 games away, 4 of them played draw and 2 lost. It is noteworthy that the head coach of Brighton Graham Potter won all their recent matches against Arsenal, and with the same score – 2:1.
We will add that after the failure in Brighton once-Grand English football has dropped to 10th place in the standings.