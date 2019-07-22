“Arsenal-Kiev” was removed from the championship of Ukraine

Sport
Lilly NiceLeave a Comment on “Arsenal-Kiev” was removed from the championship of Ukraine

"Арсенал-Киев" снялся с чемпионата Украины

“Chernomorets” – “The Arsenal”
“Arsenal-Kiev” will not play in the First League in the new season, reports Sport Arena.

The leadership of the Kiev club announced this decision to the President of PFL to Sergei Makarov in an official statement.

"Арсенал-Киев" снялся с чемпионата Украины

The reason for the withdrawal from the tournament – financial and organizational problems of the club.

The location of the Kiev club in the First League, according to unofficial information, will take the Zaporozhye “metallurg”, which in the last season in the play-offs for the right to play in the division lost to “Agribusiness”.

Share Button

Related Posts

Argentina vs Colombia live streaming free:preview, prediction

Lilly Nice

Tunisia vs Mali live streaming free: preview, prediction

Lilly Nice

Ukrainian Vysotina has set a unique world record (video)

Lilly Nice