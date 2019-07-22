“Arsenal-Kiev” was removed from the championship of Ukraine

“Chernomorets” – “The Arsenal”

“Arsenal-Kiev” will not play in the First League in the new season, reports Sport Arena.

The leadership of the Kiev club announced this decision to the President of PFL to Sergei Makarov in an official statement.

The reason for the withdrawal from the tournament – financial and organizational problems of the club.

The location of the Kiev club in the First League, according to unofficial information, will take the Zaporozhye “metallurg”, which in the last season in the play-offs for the right to play in the division lost to “Agribusiness”.