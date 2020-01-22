Arsenal want to sign defender of the national team of Ukraine before the 1st of February, agent
Mykola Matvienko
London “Arsenal” is interested in buying 23-year-old Ukrainian defender of Donetsk “Shakhtar” Nicholas Matvienko. This was reported by the agent of the player Yuriy Danchenko.
“For the last time my colleagues and I are constantly in contact with representatives of Arsenal, hold meetings. The Trustees of the “gunners” have been in touch with Shakhtar, and we hope that these negotiations will succeed”, – quotes Danchenko zbirna.com.
“Miners not often sell their Academy students in leading European clubs, so for them, this transfer may be largely symbolic. Let’s see how events will develop further, but Arsenal want to make a deal before the 1st February in the current transfer window,” said the agent.
“The amount of the transfer? The part I can’t devote. Soon all learn” – said Danchenko.
This season, Nicholas has played for Shakhtar 21 games in all competitions, where he scored one goal and provided as many assists.
Matvienko contract with the Donetsk club runs until the summer of 2021, the year.
In the asset footballer 26 matches in the national team of Ukraine.