Arsenal wants to bring Wenger in
Arsene Wenger
Arsenal decided to call Arsene Wenger back to the club in a non-coaching role, reports the Daily Mirror.
As you know, Wenger is one of the greatest coaches in the history of Arsenal, having worked in London for 22 years, and winning against Arsenal 17 trophies, including 3 Champions of the English Premier League (1997/98, 2001/02 and 2003/04) as well as 7 FA Cups (1997/98, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2013/14, 2014/15 and 2016/17).
However, late-period Arsene at the club was marred by the deterioration of athletic performance (especially in the championship) and the split among the fans, which ultimately led to the resignation of the French specialist in the year before the contract expires.
After leaving the Emirates in the summer of 2018, Wenger changed his coaching career the functionary’s chair, becoming one of the Directors of FIFA.
Now the management of “Arsenal” would like to return the French to rally fans around a new head coach Mikel Arteta that from the first days showed that will respect the traditions of the club.
It is reported that the gunners have already taken some steps in this direction. Also, the club still plans to put a statue in honor of the anniversary of 70-year-old Frenchman near your stadium.