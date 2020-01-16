Art fair outsider and Russian literary club: how to spend a weekend in new York (17-19 January)
What: Exhibition of works Ujima Mikhailov
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 January.
Where: Ukrainian History and Education Center 135 Davidson Avenue Somerset, NJ 08873
Read more: Yukhym Mikhailov was one of the most unusual and unique Ukrainian artists of the early 20th century. His desire to convey a world of ideas, feelings, and sounds in a visual form led to the appearance of images that seem familiar, but also unreal and amazing.
Its symbolic landscapes, whirlwinds music stars and waterfalls, fiery flowers in the moon light and delicate still lifes was completely out of step with its contemporaries. His refusal to conform to socialist realism led to his arrest, exile and premature death in the Russian Arctic.
“Visible Music” will be the first significant exhibition of works by this artist for more than 30 years, it will be presented 72 works by the artist.
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition ‘the Origin of man’
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 January.
Where: American Museum of Natural History Central Park West at 79th Street New York, NY 10024
Read more: Exhibition presents the remarkable history of human evolution from our earliest ancestors millions of years ago to modern Homo Sapiens. We combine the latest discoveries in the field of fossils with the latest advances in genomics to explore the most profound mysteries of humankind: who we are, where we come from and what awaits our species in the future.
Cost: $13-23.
What: Art fair outsider
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 January.
Where: Metropolitan Pavilion 125 W 18th St. Manhattan, NY 10011
More: This annual art fair is an exhibition of works by artists and craftsmen whose work does not fit into mainstreaming culture. Every year it attracts more and more people, and the popularity of the event is constantly growing, and this is not surprising because on any other show in new York you will not find a more original and spectacular exhibits.
Cost: $27.
What: Russian folk tales and folklore for children
When: Saturday, January 18, from 11:00.
Where: Sheepshead Bay Library 2636 E. 14th St. at Ave. Z Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites children to enjoy classic folk tales and folklore, favorite songs, and also participate in games and other entertainment.
Cost: Free.
What: Russian literary club
When: Saturday, January 18, from 12:00.
Where: Sheepshead Bay Library 2636 E. 14th St. at Ave. Z Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: Russian literary club invites all lovers of literature and poetry to participate in its next meeting. The club represents writers and poets-emigrants who write in Russian and Ukrainian languages.
In addition, club members provide help to aspiring writers.
Cost: Free.
What: Meeting with the Russian writer Nina Kosman
When: Saturday, January 18, from 14:00.
Where: Kings Bay Library 3650 Nostrand Ave. (near Ave. W) Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: Nina Kosman – American writer of Russian origin. Poems and stories written in English, published in the United States, Canada, Spain, Holland, and Japan. Plays were staged in the theatres of new York. Published two books of English translations of the poems of Marina Tsvetaeva.
The novel “Queen of the Jews” was first published in English in England under a pseudonym. The novel is set in modern new York. A Jewish woman falls in love with a painter from Palestine sent to kill her. “Miss Nina, are You a Muslim?” — a collection of stories about teaching the author of the new York school for children from Muslim families.
Cost: Free.
What: Literary readings in Russian
When: Saturday, January 18, from 14:00.
Where: Tompkins Square Library 331 East 10th Street New York, NY 10009
Read more: In the readings will be attended by two atora — Lilia Gazizova and Paul Lembersky
Liliya Gazizova (Kayseri, Turkey) — Russian poet of Tatar origin, one of the most famous authors of his generation. She was born in Kazan, Russia, he graduated from Kazan medical Institute and the Moscow literary Institute. M. Gorky (1996). A member of the Union of Russian writers and the International Pen club.
Gazizova is the author of fifteen collections of poetry published in Russia, Europe and the United States. The first, entitled “Black pearl”, was published in the early 90-ies, with a Foreword Anastasia (sister of the poet Marina Tsvetaeva).
Paul Lembersky — Russian-American novelist and screenwriter. Paul graduated from the University of Berkeley. Paul — the legendary Russian resident of new York with many publications. The prose of Paul translated into German, English and other European languages.
Cost: Free.
What: Winter Jazzfest 2020
When: Saturday, January 18, from 21:00.
Where: the Event takes place on multiple locations, list of participants, addresses, and schedule of performances — click here.
Read more: From 8 to 18 January in new York city’s Winter Jazz Festival-2019. Jazz is very popular all over the world, but in the US it’s musical direction is adored. Characteristic features of the musical language of jazz were originally improvisation, a sophisticated rhythm and swing.
The festival will act as a young, little known artists, and honored jazz legend, also in the program of the event is a three day music marathon.
Cost: From $20.
What: Party in the Ukrainian language
When: Saturday, January 18, from 20:00.
Where: Ukrainian National Home 140 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
Read more: MLNK Ukrainian Party — Malanka with a modern twist — the first of a series of parties with a secret guest. This time the special guest is so well known to every Ukrainian that his name be called just once. He will arrange the “club dance” and cause “spring to come faster.”
Offers the best of Ukrainian music and many gifts.
Cost: $25.
What: Interactive exhibition ‘the World of microbes’
When: Sunday, January 19, from 10:00.
Where: New York Hall of Science 47-01 111th Street Queens, NY 11368
More info: We live in a sea of microbes. Even if you cannot see these microbes, you are surrounded by them. They are on everything: surfaces, hands, soil, water, snow, and desert Sands and Arctic ocean. And they are alive: they reproduce, move and respond to the environment. At the interactive exhibition “the World of Microbes” you can explore this unseen, fascinating and important world.
Cost: Free.
