Artem Gagarin song admitted Ukraine in love
Independence Day of Ukraine Artem Gagarin presented the song-a Declaration of love to the whole country. And helped him at the same time representatives of Ukrainian show-business, sportsmen and even a special see!Guest.
Member of the Studio “Quarter-95” Artem Gagarin produced the first Ukrainian-language track in his repertoire — “Tanzui, Ukraino“. Second song-the message was first introduced in 2018 at the annual festival “KvartalFEST”, which is annually visited by more than one hundred and fifty thousand people.
This song was written a year ago, especially for Independence Day. A year later, people who heard it, asked me where to find it, download, but the song remained in the archives. Now, I think it’s time to present it to the public
says Artem Gagarin.
The modern bit of the track, combined with ethnic motifs definitely makes this song a hit. Showman himself describes it thusly:
I really wanted to write a Patriotic song about Ukraine, but without any “sharovarschiny” that it was modern, Kutovoy, but permeated with Ukrainian color.
In the lyric video, you can see many Ukrainian celebrities, such as Yevgeniy Koshevoy, DZIDZIO, Yuri Tkach, Alexander Pikalov, Svetlana Tarabarova, the group OnIOna, Vlad Yama, Alexander skichko, Yuri Kravchenko, group Magic Five, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Max Ezhov, Denis Hristov, Yuri Gorbunov, Evgeny cat and special ze!Guest.
For each of the participants were selected thematic line of the song. For example, DZIDZIO sings about the Carpathians, and the comedian Yuri Tkach — on the river. Worth noting is the appearance in the video the famous footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko, who proved that a simple Ukrainian guy, the success of which few believed, can become a player of the champion of England “Manchester city”. It is not surprising that in the song he sings the line “Yak zrozumia scho for NSA mi ncim not GRS“.