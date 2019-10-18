Arthritis: named first symptoms
October 18, 2019
Arthritis is one of the most dangerous diseases in which the affected joints.
Arthritis is characterized by swelling of the joint with a strong pain. However, there are other symptoms that help to identify the disease.
The most pronounced symptom of arthritis doctors call pain that can be so strong that it would be difficult to sleep and easy to Wake up during the night.
Another symptom of this condition is pain, when a person climbs the stairs. Discomfort may be aggravated by excess weight.