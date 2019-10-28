Arthur Potts declared their intention to become leader of the liberals of the province (PHOTO)

A former member of the government of Kathleen Wynne Arthur Potts announced on Twitter that he will participate in the struggle for a post of the head of the liberals of Ontario.

Potts joins the race, which will be attended by other former members of the legislative Assembly who lost their seats last year, when the party lost to the conservatives premiere of Doug Ford.

In the period from 2014 to 2018 Potts represented the district Beaches-East York.

In response to the question of TVO host Steve Pikina Potts has confirmed on Twitter that Wednesday morning will be made official statement about his participation in elections on a post of the head.

Among other prominent candidates for the post of leader may be noted, Mitzi hunter, who served as Minister of education from 2016 to 2018.

Former transport Minister Steven Del Duca and the former Minister of community and social services Michael Coto also among the six candidates participating in the race.