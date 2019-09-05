Artificial lighting at night may lead to excess weight
Scientists from the United States conducted a study and found that artificial light at night, can harm human health. In the first place, it leads to excess weight.
Employees of the Research Park Triangle in North Carolina conducted a large-scale experience with the participation of 44 thousand women aged 45 to 70 years. The ladies were divided into two groups and over the five years observed their state of health, and other factors. In the first group of the experiment participants slept, preventing the room from ambient light and a second left on the night light. Because of this experts have established a pattern. On average, these participants had a weight 5 pounds more. The exact cause of excess weight is not established, but experts believe it is the light contributed to the weight gain. According to them, artificial lighting disrupts the natural processes in the body, which he begins to experience stress. Day and night rhythm is not synchronized, and this leads to increased consumption of food. In addition, as a precipitating factor may be not only light in the room, but the light coming through the window.
The researchers explain a set of kilograms of increased production of glucocortoid — stress hormones and lower production of melatonin. Because of this, people begin to sleep less, and free time they often spend on snacks.