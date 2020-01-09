Artificial people and two-wheeled stroller Segway in Las Vegas was technovista CES 2020
Project Neon, which is intended to show people in games, movies, and programs learned to create the most realistic artificial people. The results of the developers showed at the annual technovative in Las Vegas (NV) CES 2020. This writes 24tv.
The project developer is Star startup Neon Labs, the financing of which involved Samsung.
Neon managed to develop a virtual digital avatars that look amazingly realistic. The developers call these avatars of “artificial people.”
“Artificial people” are running artificial intelligence that is able to behave as closely as possible to the person. His behavior is complemented by high-quality animations and parts of the body.
Where you can apply
As they say in Star Labs, this development can be used not only in games, but also as participants in television shows, film actors, and even instead of friends and companions. Artificial people can be used in creating videos and films, Internet services and other entertainment services.
Interestingly, avatars can demonstrate own statements, movements and dialogues
“They look very human, because they were modeled on the basis of the person. For us it’s like magic and we wanted to share it,” — said one of the leaders of project Neon.
What else was at CES 2020
Segway S-Pod
Cosplayers Professor Xavier will be overly happy because of the S-Pod from the Segway, in essence, is a two-wheeled self-balancing wheelchair that can reach speeds up to 24 mph (38.6 km/h). Unlike other Segway products, S-Pod is controlled via a joystick. S-Pod is also equipped with intelligent safety features like automatic braking on cornering and exterior lights that serve as turn signal, writes the Times.
Dimension Robotics Dr. CaRo
Dr. CaRo from Dimension Robotics designed to restore mobility to stroke victims without prohibitively expensive physiotherapy sessions. Device, the robotic arm with motorized handle, attached to a 23-inch (58.4 cm) display, is designed to restore neural connections with limbs of the patient using entertaining training exercises.
For patients wishing to strengthen atrophied muscles, Dr. CaRo can switch between the assistive and resistive modes, to accommodate patients wishing to restore the strength and dexterity of their limbs.
Samsung Ballie
Ballie from Samsung is an interesting combination of devices “smart home” and robot companion. The gadget in the form of a ball, equipped with cameras and sensors that can monitor you can control various functions of the smart home, take photos, send you updates about your home when you are away from him, and even to perform the functions of assistant fitness.