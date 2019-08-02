Artificial sweetener is harmful to health

Cancers and other diseases can cause an artificial sweetener. A group of British scientists conducted a number of studies in this area.

Scientists have conducted many experiments, they found that the artificial sweetener aspartame can cause cancer.
They appealed to the European control that works bezopasnosty food safety authority (EFSA) to his experts drew on this fact the attention. EFSA previously stated that the sweetener can be considered safe.

According to British scientists, 73-ex studies were confirmed hazardous properties of sugar substitute.

It is worth noting that about the dangers of artificial sweeteners, scientists have said since 1974. Artificial sugar can cause cancer, it affects the brain, liver and lungs.

