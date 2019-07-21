Artist Studio “Kvartal 95” admired figure in bikini

Artist Studio “Kvartal 95” well — known “Women’s quarter” Faith Cecelia struck fans of bright photos

Photo of Faith Cecelia posted in one of social networks — is clearly visible in the pictures her Breasts and figure. In addition, of course, the photo was adorned with a smile artist.

Pictures were candid and bright. A woman on one of the photos shows off in a swimsuit throw — on second — in beach outfit — partly visible Boobs actress:

“During the holidays, I gave myself the will to try different new dishes, so now have to go and determined to work on them. Try to eat small portions, easy to make meals (cereal, salad, meat). I really love online workouts with his trainer. Basically, we combine various loads, including elements yoga and Pilates “, — signed photo of the singer.

