Artist Studio “Kvartal 95” appeared in the stylish images
Ukrainian singer, famous artist of the Studio “Kvartal 95” Marta Adamchuk published a photo with his colleague, actress — Faith Cecelia. Both Actresses appeared in the frame in stylish images, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
Mar chose a bright dress with a translucent top, and Faith — posing in a black jacket. Both singers smile broadly. On their faces-easy makeup. Complete the look of elegant jewelry.
“We @kekeliavera today so I laugh… to tears!))…”, — signed selfie Adamchuk.
In a few hours the post received hundreds of likes and many comments. Some users have noted that stars are very similar.
“You two look like sisters!”, “So cute and talented!) Raduyte us with his voice!Martha, I love You very much! You’re a gorgeous woman!!!”, “You as a lovebird) 😎 Krasnecky!”, “Kolezanki,” wrote a follower.