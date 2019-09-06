As 11-year-old son of immigrants from Russia became the champion of the world and the United States in ballroom dancing
Daniel Novikov – 11-year-old world champion and the United States in ballroom dancing. The mother of Daniel in the US owns a dance Studio and she trains her son. According to her, despite the recognition and success, Daniel remains a child, likes to have fun and enjoys spending time with friends.
“Everyone says: “of Course you’ll win again” but I don’t think so. When you win, you keep winning much more difficult” — quoted by Daniel the Voice of America.
“We need to continue to learn and never give up, — says 11-year-old boy. That’s what I did to become a champion.”
Daniel says well in Russian, although some were interviewed in English.
The young man invites you to his room and shows the most important Cup — awarded for winning the world championship in ballroom dancing in 2018. The room walls and cabinets are literally covered with a variety of awards, almost all first places in competitions and contests.
“I’m dancing a lot every week, about two hours a day, sometimes skip a day and then double time on the following, says Daniel. — During the preparation for a competition, we train a lot. My friends have more free time than me. They have more time for homework: if I have half an hour, they have all day. They’re going to parties, participate in school activities. And I do dance. I have a little time on this, but I’m happy because I love it”.
In recognition of Daniel, in school it is often treated: “Hey, ballerina!” and laugh at him, but the boy is not confused.
“I know I’m one of the best dancers in America and in the world, says Daniel. — Whatever others said, I won the title. I am a great dancer. My real friends were nice to me and support me”.
Champion like secondary school, he is studying in the sixth grade. Like the study itself, and the opportunity to meet with friends. Favorite subject — math. He is also involved in music: playing the saxophone.
“I don’t know what I’ll be when I grow up. You need to learn a lot, and there will be seen, admits Daniel. — I like the way I live. I’m satisfied with my progress in dancing and in everything else. The best of life and do not want”.
The first part of the interview, the journalists of “voice of America” started when a young man was preparing for the Hollywood Dancesport tournament, which was to be held the next day. What ended the tournament described below.
Daniel is 4 years dancing with partner Michelley Wisniewski, who also speaks Russian. As Daniel and Michelle were born in America.
Daniel two coach dance — Alla and Alex.
“Also known as my mom and dad — jokes boy. — I became a champion thanks to them and the care and work that they put in my classes”.
About yourself Alla Novikova says: “in the morning I mother, I mother. But as soon as I walk into the Studio, I coach and teacher. I’m strict, serious, demanding”.
With her future husband Alexander and Alla met in the Russian city of Saratov, in the dance Studio. Since then the pair is inseparable. Alexander really wanted to show the woman he loves California. According to Alla, her husband urged her every day, but she was good in Russia: she had a dance Studio, a band, she got the judging category…
To buy one-way tickets, sold the car. Came, taking nothing with them except enthusiasm. Alla really missed the dance Studio and the couple decided to look into the Studio in California to understand the lives of the local dance world. They were accepted and invited to work.
“We came here with only two suitcases and I didn’t speak a word of English, — says Alla. We came to the Studio and told us that tomorrow we need to start teaching. I didn’t know how to say “go right” or “left.” I had to literally learn everything in one day. Don’t know how, but I all liked it. I taught them dances, and they told me the language. So I learned English.”
“Now we live here, we have a house, family, kids were born in America. Daniel is the oldest, he’s 11. Then Michael, who is six. And Angelina, she is 4 years old”.
Alla gets up at 4:15-4:30 in the morning, collects and takes children to school and then goes to Studio. Own dance Studio was always her dream: she wanted to raise a pair that would represent her name. And the dream was realized with the support of a spouse.
After 5 years of work in America, the couple have saved the money and decided to open a dance business. First, the Studio consisted of two teachers, then began to hire others. Alexander admits that he always wanted to prove myself, whether to achieve something in another country. In the Studio now the load is such that sometimes there is not enough space for everyone.
“I was always afraid that my kids won’t want to dance, and really happy that Daniel really likes it — says Alla. — When I was pregnant, was teaching until the last day, and he started to push when the music started or stopped. At that moment, I felt his special relationship with music.”
The boy admits that he doesn’t have the feeling that the parents are forcing him to dance. He likes it because the dance is interesting.
“This is the best sport,” says Daniel.
Before the competition you have to get up very early. Dancer doing her hair the hair from coming out during a speech, all dress up and family in full composition submitted to the contest.
“We must perform well and show everyone that it is still worthy of this title,” says Daniel.
Together Daniel and Michelle already won the world Cup was the first couple from America who could do it.
At the Hollywood Dancesport couple withstood another challenge and again won first place.
“Of course, we do this in order to compete and to win. But this is a small victory. Major victory — all of us that we have each other and love each other,” says Alla.