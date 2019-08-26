As a “block” farewell to Osicom: there was a video
Last week in Odessa in the Summer theater “the terminal” was held the shooting of new editions of the project “Evening Quarter.” The record was the first after the inauguration of Vladimir Zelensky, in which the band joked about his former leader and now President of the country.
While at the concert “kvartalyi” remembered not only the head of the state: in one of the thumbnails the boys turned from the stage to his already former colleague Yuri Kravchenko, who also went into politics and was elected Deputy.
To the tune of the hit band Queen “Bohemian Rhapsody,” they sang:
“Yuzya, wave after
Goodbye, friend and brother.
You’re now the Deputy.
Yuzya, without you “Quarter”
200 pounds lighter than became…”
Also the stage was made a few “interesting” facts: thanks to the care Utica team learned that the bus “Quarter” can reach speeds of more than 50 km/hour, and the costume of the actor will be able to speak two players at the same time.
In addition, colleagues have suggested that Yuzik went to members only due to the fact that “mixed up Charlotte with a mazhoritarka”, but said he was proud of the fact that he “didn’t give out buckwheat”.
If this were in the audience and the hero miniatures.
During the execution of the final song, he was invited one last time to come up with “Quarter” on the scene.
Even before the shooting Kravchenko said he had mixed feelings — and that it is unusual to be in the audience, not on stage and behind the scenes.
“Despite the positive emotions, of course, sadness is still present. But otherwise, if it beloved, I have given more 17 years of his life”, — said Yuri sentimentality Kravchenko.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the candidate in people’s deputies from “public Servants” Yuri Kravchenko, he Yuzik of “Quarter”, won the elections on the district No. 33 in Krivoy Rog. Voted 60,93% of the voters. The first of August, the CEC officially recognized Usika a member of Parliament.
