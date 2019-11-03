As a blueprint: how the Soviet industry dubbed the Western machine
While the Soviet Union catch up and overtake America in heavy industry and aerospace, there was one industry in which the USSR was significantly behind the automotive industry.
And not to lag too much, the Soviet Union often “copied” models of its capitalist rivals, writes “the Present Time”.
“The Seagull” was one of several Soviet cars, which are mostly copied from Western models.
The first truck GAZ rolled off the Assembly line in the USSR in 1932. Three years earlier, the American industrialist Henry Ford signed a contract with a not yet fully-fledged Soviet Union to establish a plant in Russia. Therefore, the GAS can be considered a validly licensed copy of the Ford truck.
New trucks GAZ-AA became the Russian analogue of the Ford. Partnership with the American company was beneficial to both parties: the USSR received modern production technology and training, which Moscow later used in other industries, and a contract for $ 30 million gave Ford the opportunity to reach previously unexplored market.
The elegance of the American “Buick”, 1935 edition also not remained aloof from the eyes of the Soviet engineers.
The design of the Soviet “limousine” ZIS-101 was taken from the Buick.
Opel Kadett. It is believed that even before the Second world war, Stalin personally tried to produce this car in the USSR, but the plan failed to realize only after it is over.
In 1946, the Moscow plant of small cars went off the first analogue Kadett – “Moskvich-400”. By this time in the West, the car could not afford people with average incomes. In the Soviet Union, the first cars were mostly available only to officials.
On photos Ford Super Deluxe Woody 1947. It is great to drive in dry, Sunny weather on the California coast. But you can try to ride his counterpart during the cold autumn and winter in Russia
Soviet designers “took inspiration” not only in the United States. Playful Italian Fiat 600 became popular throughout Europe. Five years after its release in 1955, it sold over a million machines
In 1961, the Soviet Union appeared ZAZ-965, adapted a copy of the Fiat. Soviet engineers it installed even zagrebelnyi door, which the West calls “suicidal”. In the 1960s, with all the greater number of ordinary Soviet citizens were able to purchase cars, though after a long wait
“VOD Prinz and be king” – the advertising slogan for the car NSU Prinz 4, which was manufactured in West Germany since 1961. In half a minute he could accelerate to 97 km per hour
Ten years later, the Soviet roads appeared ZAZ-968. And for the side air intakes in people it was called “eared” or “Cheburashka”
Italian Fiat 124 in 1967, he received Europe’s prestigious award “car of the year”. But the real fame to the model came a year earlier, with the signing of the “deal of the century”, when Fiat and the USSR agree on the creation of one of Russia’s largest factories
Fiat made a deal with the Soviet government on the establishment of the plant in Tolyatti, named in 1964 after an Italian Communist Palmiro Togliatti. Zhiguli (export name Lada) was modeled in the image and likeness of Fiat, but with thicker steel and a higher rise for Russian roads. The famous car was produced for almost 18 years, and of Togliatti, home of AVTOVAZ, the largest automaker of the country, which controls the French Groupe-Renault – remains a center of automobile production in Russia today