As a cheap drink, accelerating the process of weight loss
American scientists have found a drink that will double weight loss during weight loss.
Is nonfat milk, which, due to its composition contributes to weight loss. As explained by the initiators of the study of milk and its effect on the organism, such properties of milk gives you vitamin D is the main nutrient fat burner.
Statistics show that half of all people who are overweight, suffers from a lack of vitamin D. learn More about this was told by Professor STU Phillips, which proved that milk helps to lose weight faster. He said that women, who ate and played sports in the same way, with the difference in the “pint of milk”, showed the best results in losing fat and building muscle.
The action of milk on the processes of weight loss explained simply is a calcium and vitamin D, which has long been considered to be minerals for weight loss, plus protein.
However, it is believed that the milk has the opposite effect due to the action of growth hormones in it. As explained by Mr. Phillips, it can happen if you do not spend calories in any way. The rest of the weight loss achieved with a glass of milk a day and sports – better if there are exercises with weights.