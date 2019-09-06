“As a dad with daughter”: Vera Brezhneva husband surprised fans
Konstantin Meladze in his page shared a very personal photo with wife, Vera Brezhneva. The composer gently embracing his beloved, and emphasizes the romantic moment with the words: “When I hear music…”
But many fans noticed what they look like rather than as husband and wife but as father and daughter. It emphasizes and posture: Constantine clings to his Faith as a child.
“Papa and daughter” “whether Faith is younger, or Constantine in a marriage become old” “Not like the family reunion,” commented fans.
Recently, all of a sudden, Vera Brezhnev gave a Frank interview in the media, where he shared personal details. The star said that until recently didn’t feel beautiful and was not confident. And admitted that a big role to play men.
“It’s important for me to be with a strong man who cares about me and supports. My husband over the last few years has become for me a real support. But in my life there were different stages. After my divorce, I was left alone with two children and she has not noticed, how has turned into the woman that a galloping horse will stop, and all she could. And I realized that I didn’t want it to be. Yes, I’m strong, but sometimes want to be weak near a strong man… My husband says I am the most beautiful in the morning when I have messy hair and not a single gram of cosmetics. He likes it when we’re alone and I have no clothes, and he couldn’t care less if I have abs. And recently he sent my photo with the caption: “This photo should be send into space. So the aliens immediately fell in love with men…” After these words I really feel the most beautiful in the world!” — Vera said.
Thus, Brezhnev also reassured fans who were worried that their family had a disorder. Such a conclusion people have done when they saw that Faith was removed from all social networks joint photo with Konstantin Meladze.