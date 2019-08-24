As a high diet causes diabetes
In the new study, published in Nature Communications, Dr. Dan Wiener, a specialist Research Institute of the General hospital in Toronto, explained how a diet high in fat affects the immune system.
His team of researchers found that when a large amount of fatty foods suffers an important component of the immune system — b cells, especially those that produce an antibody called IgA (immunoglobulin A).
IgA is critical for the regulation of bacteria that live in our intestines. It acts as a protective mechanism that helps to neutralize potentially harmful bacteria that can in particular be activated under the influence of external factors, for example, an unbalanced or high-fat diet.
A vicious cycle: from fat food reduces the level of immunoglobulin A IgA can protect against fatty foods.
In further experiments, the scientists observed that preclinical (animal) models with IgA deficiency in a diet high in fat demonstrate improved blood sugar levels and increase insulin resistance. Transplantation of enteric bacteria from these models in healthy animals, passed metabolic disorder.
In collaboration with the group on bariatric surgery, the team of researchers also found increased level of IgA in the stool of patients after bariatric surgery, which confirms the importance of IgA for people with obesity caused by overeating.
Overall, the study emphasizes the close relationship between high-fat diet, lack of intestinal IgA and insulin resistance. Knowing that this class of antibodies regulates pathogenic bacteria and protects from further complications of obesity promises to be a powerful tool in the fight against diabetes.
“If we can stimulate IgA B-cells or their products, then we will be able to control the intestinal microflora,” says Dan Wiener, “Particularly those bacteria that are likely associated with insulin resistance. In the future, this work could be the basis for finding new intestinal immune biomarkers or therapies for obesity and its complications such as type 2 diabetes”