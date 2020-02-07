As a justification in the case of impeachment influenced the probability of re-election trump
In the political landscape of the United States this week, there have been remarkable advances: a profound disagreement has affected all sectors of society. The President of the United States Donald trump finally triumphed in the battle over the impeachment, his approval ratings are up, and the Democratic party is in a chaotic state after a major failure in Iowa, writes “Voice of America”.
Just a few days, the chances of trump’s re-election were higher than during his presidency.
Trump criticized Democrats initiated the impeachment process as “malicious and corrupt”.
“They brought me to the final stage of the impeachment, he said to thunderous applause in a ceremony at the White house. But now we hear that beautiful word. Never thought a word could sound so nice. This is called full justification. Full justification!”
Justification trump was a blow to Democrats, including their leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer.
“You can’t be on the side of this President and on the side of truth. And so we as a nation were able to survive, you need to choose the truth,” said Schumer.
Many analysts believe that in the short term justification trump could give it political impetus.
“Without a doubt, this will help motivate his electoral base, – said American University historian Allan Lichtman. They believe that it was a partisan witch hunt designed to shift their President.”
By that time, as the impeachment approached the final stage, a positive rating trump the results of the Gallup poll rose to a record 49 percent. Negative assessments of the President 50 percent of respondents, 1 percent – have strong opinions.
Probably the main reason for the rating upgrade is the strong state of the us economy. According to Gallup, economic policies trump approves 63 percent of the population.
Historically, presidents have nominated for re-election with a good economy benefit.
According to John Fortier of the bipartisan policy Center in Washington, as the election race gains momentum, the Trump should take political advantage of the prosperous state of the economy.
“At this stage the impression that the competition will be tough, – said the expert. The President still needs a little tighten up the ratings to be competitive, but he is not so far from it, and he’s got some other strengths.”
Although in the short term, the result of the proceedings on impeachment is unfavorable for Democrats, Lichtman believes that it can increase turnout in November.
“Democrats are angry, they’re furious and they are ready to say: so you’re saying the right tool – elections? We apply this tool and get rid of Donald trump,” – he said.
Jim Kessler of the center-left organization “Third way” sums up “What we’ve learned so far: the nation’s split, the President contributes to this, the media is divided into two camps, and it is through this lens will look at the situation of voters.”
As reported ForumDaily:
- Trump became the third President in U.S. history who got impeached.
- December 18, the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of office for their own political gain, as well as obstructing attempts to investigate his actions.
- 21 January in the us Senate began a full trial on the case concerning the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump. Republicans make up the majority of the upper house, did everything possible to expedite the process.
- On January 31, the U.S. Senate decided on the date of the final vote on whether to declare the impeachment and refused to call witnesses in the case.
- Wednesday, February 5, the U.S. Senate held a final vote on the impeachment of the 45th President of the USA of Donald trump. Here are the results of the vote
