As a mom: the daughter of Vera Brezhnev showed a magnificent figure in a shiny swimsuit
The eldest daughter of the singer Vera Brezhneva Sonia Kiperman, who recently showed his beloved fans beach photo.
“I miss summer”, — she signed the photo, which poses in tiny shiny bikinis.
“My love”, — wrote in her review of the star mother.
Sonia herself, as you can see, just got out of the water, her wet hair and droplets on the skin.
“This woman is beautiful”, “Wow-wow, gorgeous”, “Lovely”, “Breast fire”, “Very, very cool photo”, “Beautiful and graceful — like a mom”, write the commentators.
Earlier, the 68-year-old Tamara dumpling, the mother of the singer Vera Brezhneva, was struck by the network of slender figure in a swimsuit.
In fact, Brezhnev is not far behind — she recently appeared Nude in the ad.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter