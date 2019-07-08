As a result of failure from Rogers Wireless had problems with the voice service (PHOTO)

Representatives of the company Rogers Wireless notified that their customers may experience intermittent problems with making or receiving calls.

In a statement on its web site, the company said it is experiencing outages that affect many customers.

It says: “some customers may occasionally be interrupted by phone calls or not be able to make or receive calls on your mobile phone or wireless home phone.”

Representatives Rogers said on Sunday evening that their professionals are trying to find a solution as quickly as possible, but they did not say when the problem will be fixed in their assumptions.

Representatives of Telus announced that some of their customers may experience difficulty making calls to customers of other networks, but calls the customers Telus and Bell will not touch it.

The report also says that the company will continue to monitor the problem while service providers deal with the consequences of failure.