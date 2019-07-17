As a Russian cheat their in new York and how to protect yourself: tips private detective
Russian-speaking immigrants, but moved to the US and not yet accustomed to the new country, often become victims of fraud, often to their own countrymen. What to do if you are not paid a salary, not paid for provided service or – even worse – you were involved in a fraudulent scheme? Newly arrived immigrants are usually afraid to go to the police, and scammers can get away with it. But to attract speculators to be responsible, persuades a private investigator from new York-based company Valor Security & Investigations Dmitry Zhurba and that’s exactly what they do every day.
Victims of fraud
When a Brooklyn resident Michael, not so long ago moved to the United States, found in the Internet announcement of simple work and good earning, he decided that this was his chance. Russian-speaking employer required employees who could receive parcels from online shopping on your home address and then sent them by a specified Manager locations. Offer completely satisfied Michael. Moreover, he volunteered for an additional amount to deliver orders personally to the buyers, including outside new York.
The first six months everything was going great, however, the employer was slow to pay Michael for his services. Attempts to obtain the promised reward was not successful, and in the end, the immigrant threw a thankless job. But after a few days then home to a stunned Michael rushed the police and the FBI, accusing the hapless courier to participate in a major fraud scheme.
“This well-known scheme: parcels are purchased with stolen credit card numbers, and then sent to customers through a long chain of intermediaries, to confuse the trail. Usually, brokers don’t even know who they send the goods“, – says Dmitry Zhurba.
The detective Agency was able to collect the evidence that Michael knew nothing about the fraud.
“We have collected and studied all the texts, his voice mail, tracked his route, interviewed people with whom he worked. At the moment the case is still not over, but our client, at least, is awaiting trial in freedom. We have a staff of lawyers, notaries and other professionals, so in addition to investigations, we can assist the client and legal assistance. Michael, for example, does not yet have a green card, and if he was found guilty, he, in addition to prison, would be deported. But now he has a chance to act in this case as a victim, “–says Dmitry.
Among the clients of Valor Security among Russian-speaking immigrants, unfortunately, quite a lot of victims of scams. Thus they often suffer from their own countrymen.
“In such cases, we collect evidence of fraud, sufficient for the appeal to the court. If the court has already held and the judge ruled on the basis of the police report, not taking into account some details, we can provide your report, which will enable the judge to reconsider the decision in favor of the plaintiff. Most frequent cases of fraud in the Russian-speaking community is the non – payment of services or nonpayment of wages. Often there are already documented cases of credit card fraud and offers a “fast money” in the transportation of packages“–lists Dmitry Zhurba.
Problems with the employer
One of these problems are faced not so long ago arrived in new York Russian Viktor (the name is changed. – ForumDaily). He was in the country legally, filing for political asylum but not yet received permission to work in the United States. However, faced with serious financial difficulties, the immigrant has decided to earn on the site. However, after two months of hard work Victor just made it clear that it is not going to pay a fee. Any contract with the employer he has not entered into, and to prove the fact of working seemed impossible. To contact the police he was afraid, not without reason, fearing that the fact of working without a permit could result in the refusal of asylum and subsequent deportation.
“In such cases, may help private detectives. Of course, we’re not going to report these people to the immigration police. We are collecting evidence that the person actually worked for the employer. In the course of going and proof of communication (SMS and calls), and the testimony of witnesses, and the testimony of other workers. If a person, for example, worked in the store, this can be confirmed by its customers. Then the victim can contact the police with our evidence or may hire a lawyer at our Agency, and he had to represent him in court against the employer“, – says Dmitry Zhurba.
The detectives explain that the mere presence of a lawyer and proper legal protection significantly reduces the risk of problems due to the fact that the person could work without permission. Of course, much depends on judges ‘ discretion, but in practice judges prefer not to raise issues outside of the claim.
“Of course, if the person has committed a breach, we cannot guarantee that it will never result in consequences. But in our practice there was a case when the judge, even setting that people are not just worked, and even was in the country illegally, came to the side of the worker and said he needed to feed his family“–gives the example Dmitry.
From infidelity to missing persons
Private detectives have investigated a variety of cases – from true crime to the subtleties of interpersonal relations. According to Dmitry, one of the most frequent orders relate to checks of fidelity.
With this situation, for example, faced Helen has long suspected that her husband was cheating on her. Not in forces more to suffer suspicion, she turned to Valor Security.
“We watched her husband for quite some time, but did not reveal anything suspicious. Our staff have made a report and prepared it to be sent to, and then, on the last day of our agents noticed Helena’s husband with another woman in a cafe. However, we still were not sure that their relationship is serious“, – says Dmitry.
However, the detectives were expecting a rare stroke of luck. In the process of investigating the loving husband began to give attention to the employee of the Agency acting under cover. He made it clear that he wants intimacy, and asked her out on a date. Imagine his surprise when instead of a welcome stranger to the meeting was… his own wife.
“The evidence was overwhelming, but in this particular case, the wife, it seems, did not want to file for divorce, fearing to hurt the child. But even if the person wants to know about the fact of treason, as they say, and don’t plan to use it in court at the moment, we are still preparing a report that includes complete report and the entire package of accompanying documents that people can use in court later, even after a while, “says the detective.
Customers often order the test of their own children – for example, on the fact of drug use. Frequent requests to check whether a potential spouse is who she claims to be. Firms often order check competitors or potential partners.
Another type of references regarding the search for missing people.
“Over the past six months we have been approached on the question of finding three missing girls. Two of them we found alive and healthy, but the third, unfortunately, found a dismembered body in various bags in stock. Sometimes, of course, is that people just don’t want to communicate with their relatives or, say, get to the clinic for drug addicts following arrest – we have had such cases. It happens that people who come to us already in the conversation at the first consultation, suddenly understand that they close do not look, because he probably had reason to leave the house“, – says Dmitry.
Security
Valor Security & Investigations is not limited to investigations. The Agency performs various types of work, from ensuring personal security and security of private homes, businesses, religious institutions and large infrastructure projects (including cyber security) to conduct a variety of investigations. Many Agency staff – Russian-speaking, which facilitates their work with immigrants from the former Soviet Union. Often the Agency has to do and the personal safety of people, including visitors to new York Russian celebrities.
Dmitry Zhurba said: if applying to them the client is not suffering from mental disorders, usually, his concerns are real, and those things from which he hopes to warn themselves, referring to the Agency sooner or later happen in reality. However, according to him, the Valor Security professionals are well aware of the risks and always ready to repel the threat.
“For the protection of the private homes we can install an alarm system, a remotely operated CCTV camera and so on. If you need the security of a residential community, we can arrange the patrol in the manner of a policeman. If we talk about big companies, we can instruct the staff to help the system administrator to block access to individual sites, to deliver additional system protection from hackers and so on, depending on the desires of customers“, – says Dmitry Zhurba.
Undercover
In practice Valor Security & Investigations there are also more exotic cases. Not long ago, a large Corporation of new York suspected that one of her supervisors may be involved in industrial espionage. Realizing the sensitive nature of the case and given the lack of evidence of suspicion, the company decided to turn to private detectives of Valor Security. After some time, detectives have established that the suspect is indeed maintains close relations with representatives of firm-the competitor, which did not fall within his duties.
“We are preparing a professional report and provide a complete package of evidence to our clients. Should continue to have their decision: if the evidence is sufficient, they can go to court or solve the matter peacefully. For example, in this case, they can just fire a dishonest employee, or, if you want to bring the case before the arrest, will return to us, so we gathered evidence of industrial espionage, sufficient for contacting the police“, – says Dmitry Zhurba.
Investigation of illegal acts within companies are often a very complicated process and sometimes requires the real undercover work. In order to identify theft, espionage, sexual harassment in the workplace, the abuse of psychotropic substances, fraud, schemes of kickbacks and so forth, detectives sometimes have to try on a variety of roles from staff like cleaners and plumbers to new employees.
“Our staff are former and sometimes current employees of various us Federal agencies. In addition, some people who are not detectives, too, often Express a desire to participate in our work. We have a certain social circle, or professional communities. Thus, in case of need we can find accountants, engineers and other professionals are able to understand the intricacies of a particular company“, – says Dmitry secrets.
Another type of service company is the specialized training that allows immigrants in the short term and relatively small cost to obtain a license from the Director of fire safety or guard in the state of new York. This includes an 8-hour preparatory course, 16-hour training course that must pass each guard within 90 days from the date of employment of the protected object; and annual 8-hour training as a prerequisite for license renewal.
In addition, the Agency organizes trainings on safety on the construction site, construction crane, etc., which are required for various tasks.
