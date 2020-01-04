As a Russian doctor cures immigrant Indians in Alaska
Alexander London – specialist in the provision of emergency medical care. He works as a paramedic and Director of medical Affairs at the hospital in a remote region of Alaska Fort Yukon. Alexander managed to gain favor and trust from the local Athabaskan tribe. His story he told “Voice of America”.
In Fort Yukon, Alexander spends 6 months of the year, but his home and family, they are all in anchorage, Alaska. Due to the lack of medical personnel he work in shifts, that is three to four weeks in Fort Yukon, and as much at home. For staff this is the usual method of operation. While in Fort Yukon, Alexander has been working seven days a week. After work, in the evening he as well connected. That is, if something happens, its cause.
In Russia, Alexander worked as a surgeon. In 1979, he graduated from medical school and went North.
“Since then, I have lived all my life in the far North on the Arctic circle,” says Alexander.
In Alaska he got by coincidence. When the borders were opened, people from Alaska, in particular from the Medical center Alaska began to come to Chukotka. And so he met a surgeon from the medical center, which is visited several times in Chukotka and invited Alexander to Alaska. Having been twice in Alaska are thought to remain in the United States was not. During the third visit to Alaska was disintegration of the Soviet Union, and since then Alexander has remained in the United States.
“It was not easy. I came without knowing the language, without ties. I have literally had nothing. I started from the beginning and got diploma of three American universities,” — says the hero.
The last 12 years he works in Fort Yukon.
Already here in the US, Alexander met with Olga from Russia. At that time she was experiencing a difficult situation: her husband died, was left alone with the child. The window has been restructuring, no job nor means of existence was not. With Alexander it was rewritten two years, and then moved with him to Alaska.
Olga admits that in Alaska she felt a second wind and confidence that she can do anything. She graduated from the University, a new education and got a job. It is not surprising that her work is connected with medicine.
“I work with a staff, organizovao transportation, personal care home, ie hire a person who will take care of the person with disabilities. I organizovao all sorts of services that people could stay at home with all sorts of services Medicaid”. — says Olga.
She admits that it is very unusual to live with a person who is always traveling.
“For me to work in the North is the opportunity to work with people who do not receive all necessary services, because they live in remote areas and naturally, the amount of medical assistance there is insufficient. This gives you the opportunity to bring help,” says Alexander.
Alexander says that in the beginning of his career was less than specialists. In the last 12 years in Fort Yukon have been great positive changes. It has opened a new medical center, new specialists were able to establish medical contacts with big cities.
However, when he returns home, changes their rhythm of life.
He enjoys that which is not in trips: the silence, the opportunity to sit by the fireplace and spending time with his wife.